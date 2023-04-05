Four die while cleaning septic tank

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 4

Four persons died of suspected suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning and repairing a septic tank in Jakhoda village under the Bahadurgarh subdivision here today. The deceased have been identified as Deepak of Jasaur Kheri village (Jhajjar), Mahender and Deshraj of Madhya Pradesh and Satish of Amethi (UP).

The incident took place when a pipe was being installed while cleaning the septic tank at Deepak’s house in the village. Sources said mason Mahender fell unconscious after inhaling a poisonous gas and fell into the tank. Deepak also entered the tank to rescue him, but he too fell unconscious. The labourers, Deshraj and Satish, met the same fate on getting into the tank in a bid to take them out.

Later, the four were taken out from the tank with the help of the Fire Brigade officials and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh and Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram later reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

