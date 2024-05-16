Four get RI in contract killing case in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 15

The Fast Track Court of Additional District and Session Judge Archana Yadav on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to four persons for murdering a 24-year-old youth in Sector 29 of Panipat. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each.

District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the Sector 29 Industrial Area police on March 22, 2020. The deceased was identified as Durvesh of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Anil, in his complaint, said he and his brother Durvesh, workers at a textile factory, were on their way to work on the evening of March 21 at around

7.30 pm when some unknown persons stabbed his brother in the neck.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and began a probe. They arrested four suspects—Dushyant alias Chhotu, Danveer, Praveen and Vishal— all residents of Aligarh. DA Chaudhary said during the investigation it was revealed that the murder was a case of contract killing for which the accused had received Rs 50,000. After killing Durvesh, the quartet returned to Aligarh. It came to the fore that Durvesh had been killed over a love affair.

Nearly 31 witnesses were examined during the trial. The accused also threatened the witnesses, and a separate case was lodged against them for it. The court on Wednesday awarded RI for life to all four.

