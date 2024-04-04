Four held for cybercrime in Nuh, Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 3

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested two persons for providing bank accounts to cyber thugs by taking commission. The police have recovered 38 ATM cards, 30 cheque books, eight mobile phones with SIM cards, a passport, a fake Aadhaar card and a PAN card from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ashutosh alias Rohit, a resident of Manana, and Mohit, a resident of Shyam Colony, Parbatsar, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. A team of the cyber police station led by Inspector Sunil Kumar had arrested the accused from Gurugram on March 31 and they are on three-day police remand.

According to the police, a woman filed a complaint on March 23 that unidentified fraudsters defrauded her of Rs 20 lakh in the name of a fake parcel. An FIR was registered.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that the defrauded amount from the victim was transferred to Ashutosh’s bank account, which was opened using a fake Aadhaar card. Ashutosh illicitly opened bank accounts and passed them on to his associate, Mohit, who then sold these accounts to cybercriminals, receiving a commission in return,” stated Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber.

Meanwhile, the Nuh police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in various cyber frauds. Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Hajma of Ghasera village in Nuh district and Sakir of Utawar Ka Nagla village in Mathura district in UP.

According to Inspector Subhash, in-charge of CIA, Tauru, the team arrested both accused last night. An FIR has been registered at the Nuh cyber police station.

