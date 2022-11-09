Ambala: Four held for duping people on pretext of multiplying money

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 8

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police has busted a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of four of its members. The gang used to dupe people on the pretext of multiplying their money.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohit of Ambala and Ajay, Sunil and Maninder of Yamunanagar. They were produced in a court, which sent them to an eight-day police remand.

The CIA-1 unit got a tip-off that Vishal Khattri, Rohit, Mohit, Ajay, Sunil, Maninder, Chhotu, Tilkraj, Illu and Vishal duped people on the pretext of multiplying their money by five times. They have taken a house on rent in Mullana. They placed original currency notes on the top while the remaining notes used to be pieces of white paper.

A raid was conducted at the house and Mohit, Ajay, Sunil and Maninder were arrested.

As many as 191 packets (of Rs 100 denomination) and four packets (of Rs 500 denomination) were seized from their possession. A die machine and an SUV was also seized from them.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Acting on the information that the accused would be dealing with a party, the CIA-1 team, led by incharge Harjinder Singh, conducted a raid and arrested the accused. They used to lure people and give them bundles containing blank papers. During the deal, other accomplices used to come in fake police uniforms and vehicles and the suspects used to create panic and make victims run away. The remaining accused will be arrested soon. They had been living in a rented accommodation for the last few 15-20 days. Earlier, they were active in some other area. Further investigation is on.”

A case has been registered under Sections 420, 120-B and 489-D of IPC at the Mullana police station.

Accused Sunil is a history-sheeter and already has two FIRs, related to Arms Act and attempt to murder, registered against him at Saha and Shahazadpur police stations, respectively.

#Ambala