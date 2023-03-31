Four held for holding colleague hostage, demanding ransom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

The Gurugram police arrested four employees of a finance company for allegedly holding a colleague hostage over a money transaction at the workplace.

The accused had also demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom from his father over the phone. The police rescued the victim and an FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Bhan Singh, a resident of Khatiwas village in Jhajjar district, his son Yogesh — who works at the finance company office located in Sector 14, he got a call from his son on Monday morning. Yogesh told his father that he had been kidnapped and that the kidnapper was demanding Rs 5 lakh.

“My son called me many times. He shared an account number with me, and asked me to transfer Rs 5 lakh to that account. I was in a state of shock, so I did not transfer any money to that account, and informed the police instead,” the complainant said.

The police team swung into action and conducted a raid at the finance company office. Yogesh was rescued from the pantry of the office. Later, Yogesh filed a complaint with the police.

“Abhimanyu, Harish, Preetam and Narender are also work with me at the same office. Harish had given me Rs 42,000 and I returned it to his account in the morning. Likewise, I also transferred Rs 40,000 from Abhimanyu to his account on Sunday and Rs 29,000 on Monday but they held me hostage in the office pantry, demanding that I return the remaining money. I asked them for some time but they told me that I would not be allowed to leave if I don’t return the amount today itself. That is when I called my father,” Yogesh said in his complaint. The police detained the four colleagues and took them to the police station.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the four under Sections 341, 342 and 384 of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station. The police arrested all the four accused on Monday night. “All the four accused were arrested and later let off on police bail. Further probe is under way,” said Sector 14 police station SHO Krishan Kant.