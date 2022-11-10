Four held for ‘obstructing’ work of company, demanding Rs 50 lakh in Palwal village

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 9

The police have arrested four persons for allegedly obstructing the construction of a warehouse and demanding an extortion amount of Rs 50 lakh from the officials of a private company at Dungarpur village here.

The accused, Alisher, Sakir, Shahzad and Shahid, were arrested by the police from Dungarpur on Tuesday. The police said the accused were part of a gang, which had 20 persons. They added that the gang members threatened the officials of the company, V-Mart, who were overseeing the construction of a warehouse. They barged on the premises of the company and demanded Rs 50 lakh from the manager and other officials of the company on Monday in order to continue the construction, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by company officials, the accused, who were armed with sticks and firearms, not only halted the construction but also threatened to kill the staff if the amount was not paid.

The police have recovered a car, motorcycle and sticks from the accused and were trying to arrest the remaining gang members, the police said. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after initial investigation.

#palwal