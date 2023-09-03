Four held for thrashing cops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

The Gurugram police today arrested four men for allegedly manhandling and thrashing traffic police personnel on duty after their car was stopped for jumping red light in the Sector 50 area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nishant, Ramit, Deepak and Nishant Chaudhary. Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said the incident happened at Kushal Chowk on Saturday.

