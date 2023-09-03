Four held for thrashing cops

Gurugram, September 2
The Gurugram police today arrested four men for allegedly manhandling and thrashing traffic police personnel on duty after their car was stopped for jumping red light in the Sector 50 area.
The arrested accused have been identified as Nishant, Ramit, Deepak and Nishant Chaudhary. Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said the incident happened at Kushal Chowk on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...