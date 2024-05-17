Four held while planning to commit robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 16

The Gurugram police arrested four suspects while they were planning to commit a robbery near the Bandhwari flyover in the wee hours on Thursday. A Grand Vitara car, a country-made pistol and two iron rods were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Akram Khan, a resident of Ballabgarh; Shivam and Sanjay, residents of Ferozpur Jhirka; and Fahim, a resident of Khatoli.

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Brahm Pal of crime unit, Sector 17, he had received information during patrolling early morning today that four men in a car were planning to commit a robbery near the Bandhwari flyover. After receiving information, he reached the spot with his team. There, a man stopped his car in front of the police vehicle and three others tried to stop the cops and rob them, threatening them with arms. But when they realised that they were targetting a police team, the four tried to flee but were caught. They confessed that they were planning to commit robberies. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act at the DLF Phase 1 police station on Thursday.

“To commit the robbery, the vehicle used in the crime was brought on rent for Rs 3,000 from Ballabgarh. The weapon used in the crime was brought by the accused Shivam from Etah in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 4,000. Akram Khan has a scrap shop in Khatauli and he was living in Ballabhgarh. Sanjay also lives in Ballabhgarh. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

