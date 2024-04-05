Four honoured at police conference

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 4

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur inaugurated the three-day state-level IG/SP conference at Surajkund on Thursday. Various topics to increase the efficiency of the Haryana Police will be discussed and an action plan will be prepared for better policing in the state during the conference.

All ADGPs, IGs, DIGs, SPs and other senior police officers of the Haryana Police are participating in the conference.

Four policemen of the state were honoured with the DGP Uttam Seva Medal for their excellent work along with a cash award of Rs 50,000 during the conference.

HSIIDC Barhi police station of Sonepat got the Best Police Station Award and its SHO Mahesh Kumar was honoured with a certificate on the occasion. The other police personnel who were honoured included Pradeep Kumar, who is posted as Sub-Inspector at IG Traffic and Highway Karnal, Head Constable Ankush, who is posted at cyber cell, and Inspector Ram Kumar, who is posted in Hisar district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram