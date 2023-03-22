Four including two minors drown in Nuh's Kotla lake

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

Four, including two youths and two minors, who went boating at Kotla Lake in Nuh district, drowned after the boat capsized in the middle of the lake. The fifth youth, who knew how to swim, escaped.

The deceased were identified as Mustaq (23), Sakib (17), Sahil (12), residents of Akeda village and Nazakat (21), a resident of Singalheri village. The survivor was identified as Yasir (16), a resident of Akeda village. The police said Mustaq was a private clinic operator and the four others were students.

It was around 4 pm when they drowned, and on getting information, a team of the police and the Fire Department reached the spot. After half an hour rescue operation, all four bodies were fished out from the lake and sent to hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. “The boat belonged to a villager. Our The postmortem is underway,” said SP Varun Singla.