Four IPS officers get new postings

Chandigarh, October 3
The Haryana Government ordered posting and transfer of four IPS officers. Rajender Kumar, IGP, South Range, Rewari, has been given the additional charge of IGP, HSEB. Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Hisar, has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar.
Mohit Handa, SP, Yamunanagar, has been posted as the SP, Hisar. Meanwhile, Nikita Khattar, SP, HSNCB, has been given additional charge of the SP, SCRB.
