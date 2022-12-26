Four key services go online in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

The Haryana Government here today announced to make four more key public-centric services and two welfare schemes online.

These include a portal for the new automated ration cards scheme, online fard (copy) of jamabandi, free passport scheme, HPSC requisition portal, Citizen Facilitation Centre in all sectors under HSVP and Works Grievance Redress System.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana would now be the first state in the country for making the entire process of making the ration cards online. Now the beneficiaries do not need to visit different departments to get their BPL/AAY ration cards made, as eligible families would get automated BPL Yellow Ration Cards online without applying through Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Based on the verified data of their annual income, these beneficiaries would automatically be selected and their ration cards would be automatically generated online. The beneficiaries could download their ration card from their nearest Common Service Centre or Atal Seva Kendra or E-disha etc. They could download the same themselves also.

The Haryana Government reimburses the fee charged by the competent authority for the issuance of passports to the students studying in the final year of government colleges. The cost of the passport would be borne by the Haryana Government. Students could apply on the Higher Education portal (https://passport.highereduhry.ac.in) for passport fee reimbursement. This scheme would encourage willing students to pursue higher education and exploring other life opportunities abroad.

The Revenue Department had computerised the land records management operations using the WEB-HALRIS system in all 143 tehsils/sub-tehsils across the state. Now, the farmers would get digitally signed copies of the jamabandi from the jamabandi.nic.in portal which would be legally valid.

This Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) would be a one-stop solution for all citizen-related issues, catering to the residents of the state. The comprehensive programme shall serve the residents by providing facilitation centres in all sectors under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Within the next year, all 250 sectors of the HSVP shall be equipped with common facilitation centres. Each centre shall include a minimum of two workstations in which the Customer Service Expert would be appointed to ensure effective communication and service delivery.

The state government would set up a one-stop platform “Works Grievance Redress System” for raising grievances by citizens and contractors.

Portal for ration cards scheme

