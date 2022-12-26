 Four key services go online in Haryana : The Tribune India

Four key services go online in Haryana

Four key services go online in Haryana

CM Manohar Lal felicitates officials of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in Panchkula on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

The Haryana Government here today announced to make four more key public-centric services and two welfare schemes online.

These include a portal for the new automated ration cards scheme, online fard (copy) of jamabandi, free passport scheme, HPSC requisition portal, Citizen Facilitation Centre in all sectors under HSVP and Works Grievance Redress System.

Haryana ahead of all states

Haryana will now be the first state in the country for making the entire process of making ration cards online. Now, the beneficiaries do not need to visit different departments to get their BPL/AAY ration cards made. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana would now be the first state in the country for making the entire process of making the ration cards online. Now the beneficiaries do not need to visit different departments to get their BPL/AAY ration cards made, as eligible families would get automated BPL Yellow Ration Cards online without applying through Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Based on the verified data of their annual income, these beneficiaries would automatically be selected and their ration cards would be automatically generated online. The beneficiaries could download their ration card from their nearest Common Service Centre or Atal Seva Kendra or E-disha etc. They could download the same themselves also.

The Haryana Government reimburses the fee charged by the competent authority for the issuance of passports to the students studying in the final year of government colleges. The cost of the passport would be borne by the Haryana Government. Students could apply on the Higher Education portal (https://passport.highereduhry.ac.in) for passport fee reimbursement. This scheme would encourage willing students to pursue higher education and exploring other life opportunities abroad.

The Revenue Department had computerised the land records management operations using the WEB-HALRIS system in all 143 tehsils/sub-tehsils across the state. Now, the farmers would get digitally signed copies of the jamabandi from the jamabandi.nic.in portal which would be legally valid.

This Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) would be a one-stop solution for all citizen-related issues, catering to the residents of the state. The comprehensive programme shall serve the residents by providing facilitation centres in all sectors under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Within the next year, all 250 sectors of the HSVP shall be equipped with common facilitation centres. Each centre shall include a minimum of two workstations in which the Customer Service Expert would be appointed to ensure effective communication and service delivery.

The state government would set up a one-stop platform “Works Grievance Redress System” for raising grievances by citizens and contractors.

Portal for ration cards scheme

There will now be a portal for the new automated ration cards scheme, online fard (copy) of jamabandi, free passport scheme, HPSC requisition portal, Citizen Facilitation Centre in all sectors under HSVP and Works Grievance Redress System

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

10
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water