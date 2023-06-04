Four killed, 16 injured in accident

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 3

Four persons were killed and 16 sustained serious injuries in an accident on the Panipat-Haridwar national highway after a truck hit a pick-up vehicle on Friday night.

As many as 28 persons of Kamach Khera village of Julana in Jind district were on their way to Haridwar. The deceased have been identified as Kanta (45), Munni (52), Mohit (15) and Ashwani (22), all from Kamach Khera village of Julana.

The injured have been identified as Bala, Nanhi, Ravi, Sajjan, Rakesh, Pradeep, Jai Kumar, Dhoop Singh, Asha, Sharda and Roop Singh of the same village. The doctors referred five injured persons to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Roshan of Kamach Khera village, in his complaint to the police, said they left their village for Haridwar at 10 pm on Friday in a pick-up. A tyre got punctured near Rishpur village and the driver was changing the tyre. Several passengers were standing on the roadside when a truck coming from the Panipat side hit the pick-up from the rear.

The truck driver managed to flee. The Sanoli police have registered a case and impounded the truck.