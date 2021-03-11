Four killed, 8 injured in two mishaps on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway

Gurugram, May 25
Four people were killed while eight others were injured in two accidents that took place at different places on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway early morning today. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Tauru, said the police.
The first accident happened near Dingarhedi village. As many as 10 people were headed to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, in a jeep after a holy dip in the Ganga from Haridwar.
The driver felt sleepy and rammed the jeep into a trailer standing on the roadside. Two people sitting in the front died on the spot. Eight people, including the driver of the jeep, were injured and are undergoing treatment.
According to one injured person, Deepak Pawar, a resident of Ratlam, he and his relatives were going towards KMP Jaipur after taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar after visiting the Char Dham.
“When our vehicle reached near Dingarhedi village at around 5 am, the driver dozed off and our Jeep rammed into a trailer standing on the roadside. In this accident, Prakash (43) and Badri Das Bairagi (66) died on the spot. My wife Jyoti (27), other relatives Manjita (55), Poonam (30), Raju Bhai (40), Mangu Bai (60) and Ramkanya, and driver Vikas (29), all residents of Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan, were seriously injured. We were stuck in the vehicle. Residents of nearby villages pulled us and rushed us to hospital,” Deepak told the police.
The second accident happened near Kalwadi village when a father-son duo was going to Jhajjar on a bike. They were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Khalid (22), a resident of Mandikheda in Nuh, and his father Naseem (46). They were going to Jhajjar.
“We have registered two separate FIRs against the unidentified drivers. We handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem examination,” said inspector Vimal Kumar, SHO of Tauru police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres