Four killed, 8 injured in two mishaps on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 25

Four people were killed while eight others were injured in two accidents that took place at different places on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway early morning today. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Tauru, said the police.

The first accident happened near Dingarhedi village. As many as 10 people were headed to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, in a jeep after a holy dip in the Ganga from Haridwar.

The driver felt sleepy and rammed the jeep into a trailer standing on the roadside. Two people sitting in the front died on the spot. Eight people, including the driver of the jeep, were injured and are undergoing treatment.

According to one injured person, Deepak Pawar, a resident of Ratlam, he and his relatives were going towards KMP Jaipur after taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar after visiting the Char Dham.

“When our vehicle reached near Dingarhedi village at around 5 am, the driver dozed off and our Jeep rammed into a trailer standing on the roadside. In this accident, Prakash (43) and Badri Das Bairagi (66) died on the spot. My wife Jyoti (27), other relatives Manjita (55), Poonam (30), Raju Bhai (40), Mangu Bai (60) and Ramkanya, and driver Vikas (29), all residents of Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan, were seriously injured. We were stuck in the vehicle. Residents of nearby villages pulled us and rushed us to hospital,” Deepak told the police.

The second accident happened near Kalwadi village when a father-son duo was going to Jhajjar on a bike. They were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Khalid (22), a resident of Mandikheda in Nuh, and his father Naseem (46). They were going to Jhajjar.

“We have registered two separate FIRs against the unidentified drivers. We handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem examination,” said inspector Vimal Kumar, SHO of Tauru police station.