Four killed after truck hits car

Jhajjar, July 26
Four persons, including two children, were killed and another was injured when their car was hit by a canter from behind on the KMP Expressway near Bahadurgarh in the wee hours of today.
The deceased have been identified as Anjali of Kankarkhera village in Meerut, her two nieces aged between 3 and 5 years and Hamza Ali Hasmi of Moradabad. The injured are Anjali’s sister Kirti, who is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS in Rohtak. They were returning to UP from Rajasthan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses