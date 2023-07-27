Four killed after truck hits car

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, July 26

Four persons, including two children, were killed and another was injured when their car was hit by a canter from behind on the KMP Expressway near Bahadurgarh in the wee hours of today.

The deceased have been identified as Anjali of Kankarkhera village in Meerut, her two nieces aged between 3 and 5 years and Hamza Ali Hasmi of Moradabad. The injured are Anjali’s sister Kirti, who is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS in Rohtak. They were returning to UP from Rajasthan.

