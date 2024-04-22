Four killed as harvester overturns in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, April 21
The death toll in a harvester machine overturning incident in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh reached four after an injured person died in hospital, a police official said on Sunday.
Three persons were killed on the spot when a harvester machine overturned and fell into a 20-ft pit after hitting a culvert near Kundam town, some 45 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akansha Upadhyay said.
The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment at the Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, the DSP said later. The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (50), his son Ajay Singh (25), Pappu (25), all from Karnal in Haryana, and Khoob Singh (26) from MP’s Khurai, the DSP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused