Four killed as harvester overturns in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, April 21

The death toll in a harvester machine overturning incident in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh reached four after an injured person died in hospital, a police official said on Sunday.

Three persons were killed on the spot when a harvester machine overturned and fell into a 20-ft pit after hitting a culvert near Kundam town, some 45 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akansha Upadhyay said.

The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment at the Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, the DSP said later. The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (50), his son Ajay Singh (25), Pappu (25), all from Karnal in Haryana, and Khoob Singh (26) from MP’s Khurai, the DSP said.

