Four killed in Karnal accident

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 15

Four persons were killed when a truck rammed into the car they were travelling in on Salwan-Panipat road on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jatinder Singh (33) of Delhi, his brothers-in-law Gautam (26) of Panipat and Sahibjeet Singh (24) of Amritsar, and Gautam’s friend Harmeet Singh (25) of Panipat. The incident took place at around 9.30 am when they were going to Panipat from Assandh side. When they reached between Ballah and Salwan, the truck rammed into their car.