Gurugram: Four killed in train mishaps

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 16

Three friends died after being hit by a train late last night when they were walking on the railway track. The Government Railway Police (GRP) handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem examination. The police said the three deceased used to work as carpenters.

In another accident, a woman died under mysterious circumstances on the railway track. One person also got injured after falling off a moving train between Pataudi and Inchhapuri station. The GRP is probing all cases.

The police said the deceased were identified as Adil, Faizan and Sahul in age group of 18 to 23 years. Adil and Faizan were residents of Mirzapur village and Sahul of Moosepar village in Bijnor district of UP. In another accident, on the Delhi-Rewari rail route, a 62-year-old Kamala Devi died after being hit by a train near Dhanawas. The relatives of the woman claimed she died after falling from the train near Dhanawas. A youth was seriously injured after falling from a moving train between Pataudi and Inchhapuri railway stations.

