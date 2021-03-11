Gurugram: Four killed in train mishaps

Gurugram, August 16
Three friends died after being hit by a train late last night when they were walking on the railway track. The Government Railway Police (GRP) handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem examination. The police said the three deceased used to work as carpenters.
In another accident, a woman died under mysterious circumstances on the railway track. One person also got injured after falling off a moving train between Pataudi and Inchhapuri station. The GRP is probing all cases.
The police said the deceased were identified as Adil, Faizan and Sahul in age group of 18 to 23 years. Adil and Faizan were residents of Mirzapur village and Sahul of Moosepar village in Bijnor district of UP. In another accident, on the Delhi-Rewari rail route, a 62-year-old Kamala Devi died after being hit by a train near Dhanawas. The relatives of the woman claimed she died after falling from the train near Dhanawas. A youth was seriously injured after falling from a moving train between Pataudi and Inchhapuri railway stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI raids at Manish Sisodia's house, 20 other places in excise policy case
The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irr...
The day Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on front page of New York Times, Centre sent CBI to his house: Arvind Kejriwal
Says CBI raid reward for good performance
Slamming CBI raid, Bhagwant Mann says Manish Sisodia best education minister of independent India
Punjab ministers Harjot Bains and Chetan Jouramajra also sla...
Ludhiana police crack case in 24 hours, trace kidnapped child to Bathinda
5 kidnappers arrested; wanted to sell the child for Rs 50,00...
Working to reduce wait time for visas for students: Canadian High Commission in India
Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian student...