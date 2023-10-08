Four killed, two hurt in mishap on KMP expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 7

Four persons were killed and two were injured in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near the Rojka Meo area in Nuh today.

A truck hit two canters near Jhirna Ghati on the KMP Expressway around 5:30 am and also led to a collision between a cement-loaded truck and another canter.

Two canter drivers, one truck driver and the owner of the canters were killed on the spot while drivers of two other vehicles are critically injured.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Uday Chad (42) of Narhera village under the Pataudi police station area, Prem Chand (33) and Mahender (29) of Udaipur village near Tijara in Alwar district and Sunil (32), a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

A canter had broken down and its driver Prem Chand was waiting for a second canter of the same transport firm. Mahender, driver of another canter, reached there while the owner of canters later reached in his car. Both the drivers were busy repairing the vehicle while the owner was standing nearby when a speeding truck rammed into the two canters.

