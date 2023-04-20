Four 'killer' roads identified in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 19

In a bid to make city safe for commuters, the Gurugram administration has identified four key "killer" roads of the city and promised to make these safe in next two months. Following a detailed analysis by the traffic police, the NH-48, Sohna Road, Pataudi Road and Farukh Nagar Road have been identified as key "killer" spots that account for over 60 per cent of total accidents.

According to the data shared during a road safety committee meeting today, 352 accidents were reported on the NH-48 in 2022, where 217 persons were critically injured. Similarly, the Sohna Road saw 71 accidents in which 57 persons were badly injured. The Pataudi Road witnessed 51 accidents in which 27 persons were injured while the Farukh Nagar Road saw 34 accidents where eight persons sustained grave injuries. The key reasons behind these roads having multiple black spots were lack of footpaths, poor lighting, lack of signs on sharp turns, no signs for speed limit or road crossing and lack of zebra crossing.

The officials concerned were asked to rectify the same and ensure that number of accidents came down and these roads were no longer remain "blackspots" in two months.

"We are working on vision zero and have already rectified three blackspots by intervention. The city has reported 30 per cent less accidents in the first quarter and with these roads getting in order we will be lot safer. We shall also get infrastructural upgrades like FOB's or closure of illegal cuts soon," said DC Nishant Yadav. He also ordered the area SDMs to start inspection of school buses to ensure that these were complying with safety norms.