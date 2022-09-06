Four MC officials suspended, 17 put on notice in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, September 5

Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal on Monday inspected the office of the Kaithal Municipal Council and found 17 employees missing from their seats. The DC also found poor sanitation in different divisions of the office, forcing her to take action against the employees.

The DC directed the Executive Officer (EO), Kuldeep Malik, to suspend four sanitation employees and also serve notices on 17 of them as they were found absent during their duty time. Till the filing of the news, two employees were suspended, while show-cause notices were served on employees concerned.

After getting complaints of poor sanitation and irregularities in the office, the DC at around 9.15 am on Monday paid a surprise visit and inspected each and every branch. “I inspected the office and found several employees absent and the sanitation condition of the office was poor,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal.

The EO has been directed to suspend employees Parveen Kumar, Sant Kumar, Subhash Chander, and Manpreet Singh for dereliction of duty, while Xen Vikas Dhiman, Sanitary Inspector Pardeep Sharma, house tax clerk Manisha Devi, Bali Devi from the apprentice section, Ajay Mittal, clerk in the account branch, Light Inspector Navneet, helper Subhash, Sandeep, Sukhbir, Sapna, gardner Parveen, Anju, Pardeep Kumar, Daya Kisan, Satpal, Pooja Rani and Laxmi will be served show-cause notices..

