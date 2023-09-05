Four members of inter-state gang arrested

Gurugram, September 4
The police arrested four members of an inter-state gang of looting fuel from vehicles after stopping them at gunpoint. An XUV 500 used in crime was recovered from their possession.
The arrested accused has been identified as Abid Ali, resident of Seemapuri, Delhi, Firoz Khan, a resident of Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, Khalid, resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi and Aurangzeb, a resident Nidori village in Ghaziabad. “All were active in carrying out such incidents for the last two years. The further probe is underway,” the police said.
