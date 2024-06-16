Four months on, Jamuna canal bridge with cracks shut for traffic

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 15

The bridge on the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in Khurdi village that had been shut down after it developed cracks in February shall not be opened to traffic, yet. Water Services Division Dadupur Executive Engineer Vijay Garg said the bridge on RD 88,000 (Damla to Khurdi village) of the WJC was damaged on February 25.

He said the condition of the bridge was worsening by the day, due to which the movement of traffic on the bridge had been stopped and warning boards had been put up to caution commuters.

“The reasons for the damage to the RD 88,000 WJC-MLL bridge will be assessed by experts and consultants,” said Garg.

He said, “During the upcoming monsoon, the WJC will run at its full discharge capacity which might result in further damage to the bridge.” He also said that he had requested DC Captain Manoj Kumar to instruct all officials concerned and the police department to completely stop the movement of traffic on the bridge.

According to the information received, this bridge is associated with Damla-Khurdi road and connects a number of villages of the Jathlana area of Yamunanagar district.

Arun Kumar of Jathlana village said the bridge was the main connection for the people of several villages. “The Irrigation Department should undertake repair works on the bridge to ensure connectivity of the villages of this area,” said Kumar.

Monsoon could cause further damage During the upcoming monsoon, the Western Jamuna Canal will run at its full discharge capacity which might result in further damage to the bridge. — Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar