Four months on, stainless-steel carts bite dust in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, September 30

Fifty stainless-steel carts, bought by the Kurukshetra Development Board for Rs 50 lakh about four months ago, to be provided to vendors at a subsidised price are biting the dust at the Sri Krishan Museum in Kurukshetra.

To bring uniformity and to further beautify the outer area of Brahma Sarovar, the KDB had decided to provide stainless steel carts to vendors to sell food items, craft and souvenir items, as part of its vending zone project.

Not yet provided to beneficiaries The vending zone with standardised carts will bring uniformity and help beautify the area more and create an ambiance for tourists. The carts arrived more than four months ago but these haven’t been provided to the beneficiaries so far. An official Work to be completed before mahotsav We have got the list of the beneficiaries. We are also exploring the possibility of starting the process of distributing carts and getting the civil work done simultaneously so that the work is completed before the start of Gita Mahotsav. Chanderkant Kataria, CEO, KDB

A budget provided by Power Grid Corporation Limited under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme was used for the project.

While each cart costs around Rs 1 lakh, the board had decided to give these to the vendors, who had been setting their carts outside Brahma Sarovar for many years, at a cost of Rs 20,000 each.

An official said, “Currently, the vendors set up their stalls as per their wish, but under the vending zone project, there was a plan to buy new carts so that everything could be standardised. The vending zone with standardised carts will bring uniformity and help beautify the area more and create an ambiance for tourists. The carts arrived more than four months ago but these haven’t been provided to the beneficiaries so far.”

“The carts are not only biting the dust, but have started getting damaged too. A solar eclipse fair is to be organised in October and the preparations for the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) have also started. It is to be celebrated from November 19. The board is yet to invite the beneficiaries and carry out the civil work to place the carts. The board should complete the project before the Gita Mahotsav”, the official said.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the KDB, said: “The objective behind the vending zone project is not only to bring uniformity and increase attraction, but also the welfare of the vendors who have been setting up their stalls outside the Brahma Sarovar. Selling of craft and food items are also important in tourism. All efforts are being made to complete the remaining process and provide these carts to the beneficiaries at the earliest because two major events are approaching.”

The Chief Executive Officer, KDB, Chanderkant Kataria, said, “The board wants to place the carts in a systematic manner and ensure that the traffic is not disturbed due to the haphazardly placed carts. Some civil work is to be done so that the carts remain at their dedicated locations and not moved. We have got the list of the beneficiaries. We are also exploring the possibility of starting the process of distributing carts and getting the civil work done simultaneously so that the work is completed before the start of the IGM.”

