Four months on, work on Karnal flyovers yet to commence

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 3

Despite having laid the foundation stone nearly four months ago, construction of two flyovers in the city is yet to begin. The delay is attributed to the long-drawn-out process of shifting utility services, such as power cables, water supply and drainage lines. Tenders for the relocation of water supply and drainage lines have already been issued, while a tender for the relocation of power cables was floated twice, but no agency responded. According to an official, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will most likely issue a new tender soon.

The barricading of the site by the agency. Tribune Photos: Varun Gulati

On March 7, 2024, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone for this project — estimated to cost Rs 127.33 crore — via video-conferencing. The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and has a 24-month deadline.

According to a project official, the UHBVN has conducted soil testing. The agency has also submitted structural plans for the flyovers, and the construction site has been barricaded.

The two flyovers, which are intended to be built on 99 pillars using single-pillar technology, will be built in two segments. The first segment, over 2 km long, will have two lanes each with a carriage width of 3.5 m, connecting the Haryana Nursing Home to the Government College for Women on Railway road.

The second segment, 980 m long, will connect Committee Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk, with an intersection at the former. These projects are part of the Karnal Smart City project, being carried out by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Despite the project’s potential benefits, it has encountered opposition, with traders launching a ‘say no to flyovers’ campaign during the Lok Sabha elections. Some residents have also expressed concerns, while others emphasised the importance of the flyovers due to the increasing traffic and the city’s growing population. “The flyovers would improve daily commute and reduce traffic congestion. However, it is disappointing that no work has begun yet,” said Suresh Kumar, a local resident.

Recognising the project’s importance, Karnal Smart City Ltd’s CEO, Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, paid a visit to the site two days ago and reviewed the progress.

Dharambir, Executive Engineer at HSVP, confirmed that the Karnal Municipal Corporation would manage the relocation of water supply and drainage lines, slated to begin soon. Meanwhile, the UHBVN will handle the relocation of power cables. “We will start work at the site from where these utilities are shifted,” he added.

