Four nabbed for posting video in police uniform

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 21

The Gurugram police have arrested four persons for tarnishing the image of the Police Department by making a video in police uniform and posting it on Instagram. The police have also recovered two vehicles from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Manesar residents Sandeep Yadav (24) and Sonu Yadav (38), Hasanpur village resident Vipin (36), and Babda village resident Ritesh (34).

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Manesar police station and the police arrested all the four accused from Manesar this evening.

“The arrested accused revealed that a YouTuber named Deepak Sharma, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, had come to Manesar. The accused, along with Deepak, shot a video wearing police uniform and uploaded it on social media,” said a senior police officer.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Instagram