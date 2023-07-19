Four Nuh projects to address water shortage in 66 villages

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 18

Amid the potable water crisis in over 66 villages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced four new drinking water projects worth Rs 306 crore for the Nuh constituency today. These are part of the 347 projects worth about Rs 2,741 crore inaugurated by the CM through video-conferencing from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh.

Rs 144 cr to be spent on water, power supply He also laid the foundation stone of 3 GMDA projects worth Rs 144.32 cr to address issues related to drainage, water and electricity supply.

The projects include the construction of Leg IV drain between Vatika Chowk and NH-48 along Southern Peripheral Road, 33/11KV substation at Behrampur STP and 66KV substation at Basai WTP.

He also announced the construction of a road from Nuh to Mundaka village, work on which will start in November. In 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka, the drinking water capacity will be enhanced from 55 to 70 litres per capita per day.

“Today’s projects have not only augmented the pace of development that has been going on for the last eight-and-a-half years but have also made this day a historic one. Nuh district’s biggest project is the rain well-based drinking water scheme, benefiting the people of Ferozepur Jhirka,” the CM said.

According to him, this project will solve the problem of water shortage and improve infrastructure. Earlier, he said, people had to pay for water to even end ‘rozas’. “The area did not have enough water for people to irrigate their fields,” said Khattar.

Targeting the previous governments for the backwardness of Nuh, Khattar said the district’s progress under the BJP regime had taken it ahead by decades. “Unlike others, we did not stick to lopsided development but gave equal attention to all districts. Nuh is on the list of backward districts but has consistently improved on all parameters in our regime. Today the Delhi-Mumbai corridor passes through Nuh. Due to this corridor, industries will come up in the area, generating employment,” he added.

Khattar said the state government targeted corruption and nepotism, which the previous governments encouraged. He also accused the Congress of misleading people by making false claims on unemployment. In any developing and developed state, 6 or 7 per cent unemployment exists, he said.

