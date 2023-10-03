Four of Bishnoi gang arrested for shooting gangster Mann

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 2

The police today nabbed four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for their alleged involvement in the killing of gangster Deepak Mann after a brief encounter near Narayan Ashram at Sisana village in Kharkhoda, and seized pistols from their possession.

Three accused sustained bullet injuries.

DCP (Crime) Vijay Singh said the accused had been identified as Chetan, Manjeet and Jagbeer of Sisana village of Sonepat district, and Ojas of Balambha village in Rohtak district. Chetan, Manjeet and Ojas sustained bullet injuries and had been admitted to the Community Health Centre at Kharkhoda.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Ajay Dhankar raided the fields near Sisana village. Upon seeing the police team, the accused opened fire. In retaliation, the police, too, started firing.

ACP (Crime) Rahul Dev said prima facie the accused had connection with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had allegedly killed Deepak Mann on Goldy Brar’s directions. Deepak was wanted by the Punjab Police. He arrived at Sonepat in a taxi, and the accused shot him near Harsana village yesterday.

Deepak took to crime 7 years ago

Deepak Mann left his home seven years ago to enter the world of crime, said his family members who had come to take his body. His elder brother said Deepak was the youngest of four siblings and had left home in 2017 after coming in contact with Davinder Bambiha gang. He did not visit home even after the death of their mother.

