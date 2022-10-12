Four of family among six injured in blast at Gurugram village house

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 12

Four members of a family and their two relatives were seriously injured after a huge explosion at a house in Nakhrola village on Wednesday.

Roofs of three rooms and kitchen of the house collapsed while the boundary wall of the house was damaged. Prima facie the cause behind the blast has been revealed as a blast in firecrackers kept in a room besides leakage in LPG cylinder, said police.

A ballistic team from Madhuban has been called to examine the spot and the team will be reached by tomorrow while an FIR is being registered against the house owner under the charges of negligence and Explosives Act, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm at the house of Bhagwan Das alias Kala. While cooking an LPG gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen and soon the flames spread and reached a nearby room in which some firecrackers were kept.

With a big bang the roof of the room collapsed and Tanuj (14) son and Chavi (10), daughter of Kala, were buried under the debris. Before this Kala, his elder son Manish (20) and Satish (40), relatives of Kala and relative’s driver were injured due to the blast while wife and a daughter of Kala escaped unhurt.

Following the hue and cry, neighbours gathered and called police. A police team and fire brigade reached the spot and start a rescue operation. All six injured were rushed to Arvy hospital, Sector 90, from where they were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital due to their critical condition, said police.

Police said Bhagwan Das, alias Kala, lives in Harijan Basti in Nakhrola village and used to supply fireworks in marriages and parties. He kept some firecrackers in a room and due to blast in firecrackers and LPG cylinder, roofs of three rooms and kitchen collapsed.

A team led by Manesar ACP Suresh Kumar reached the spot and a forensic team was also called on spot.

“There were firecrackers illegally stored in the house which may be the main cause behind the blast. Further investigation is underway,” said ACP Suresh Kumar.

“The FIR is being registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosives Act against the house owner. The injured are being treated in hospital and are critical. Further probe is on,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.