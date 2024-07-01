Four of family die in accident near Farrukhnagar on KMP Expressway

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 1

Four of family, including 3 women, died in a tragic accident on KMP Expressway here on Monday. Hailing from Sikar, the family was returning from Garh Ganga, after performing the last rites of a family member, when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter near the Farrukhnagar exit. While four of them died on the spot, two others are battling for life.

The family was accompanied by relatives who were in another car.

On receiving information, the Gurugram police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearest hospital.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Brijesh Kaushik (52), his wife Sunita (48), his mother Kamla Devi (74) and his brother’s wife Kiran Kaushik (46), all residents of Neem Ka Thana Hasampur in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

While the probe in underway, preliminary investigation revealed that the car driver was trying to overtake the canter when it rammed into it and overturned.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram