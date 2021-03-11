Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad (UP), August 18
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in this district, police said.
The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said.
Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.
SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak.
The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G along with SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the spot after the accident and instructed the officials regarding road safety and speed norms on the DME so that such accidents can be checked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...