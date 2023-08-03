Four policemen suspended for custodial death

Sirsa, August 2
The district police authorities have placed four officials under suspension in connection with the custodial death of a local youth. Gurpreet Singh (30) of Desu Malkana village had died in police custody after he was picked up by a team of the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) on Saturday.
The officials placed under suspension are ASI Jasvir Singh, ASI Harjeet Singh, head constable Vinder Singh and constable Gurprit Singh.
A case of murder has already been registered said officials as well as local ANC in-charge Sub-Inspector Data Ram, who has been transferred to Jind. A judicial inquiry has also been ordered.
