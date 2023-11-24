Four smugglers arrested with rare ‘Red Sand Boa’ snake from Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 24

A joint team of the Wild Life Department and the police has arrested four alleged snake smugglers from Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.

The team has recovered a ‘Red Sand Boa’ snake, the said species is endemic to India and several other countries, reportedly from the possession of the arrested persons.

Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector of Wild Life Department, Yamunanagar said that on a tip-off, the accused who had been identified as Ram Singh of Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar, all trio residents of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested yesterday.

He said that after registration of a case under Sections 9, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 51, 52, and 55 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, the accused were today produced before the Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra, where they were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

He said that Ram Singh was the seller of the snake and Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar were to buy the said snake.

He added that the snake was recovered from the accused.

“The investigation is being done to reach the roots of this gang. Soon, more arrests are possible in connection with this case,” said Inspector Jayvinder Nehra.

#Yamunanagar