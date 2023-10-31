Four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana’s Nuh district; Tauru block on alert

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, October 31

Panic has gripped Tauru block of Nuh district after four children of an interrelated family died due mysterious disease.

The cousins started feeling unwell after October 19 and were admitted to different hospitals where they succumbed one by one.

The health department suspects encephalitis as the death of the deaths.

The entire area has been put on alert with 10 medical teams are being deputed. An urgent fever survey and immunisation drive have been launched and the area has been put under surveillance.

Speaking to Tribune, CMO Dr Rajeev said they were reviewing all children in the area for similar symptoms.

“Had we got access to spinal fluid we would have confirmed what caused the death. We suspect encephalitis which is non-communicable. The deceased children were all immunised. We have taken samples of their relatives and sent to National Centre for Disease Control at Delhi and will be able to identify the cause soon. In the meantime, we have put the area on alert,” Dr Rajeev said.

The deceased aged between 4 to 7 years lived in Dhani area ofChahalka village.In all, 17 interrelated families live at the village.

On October 19, the first victim, Adnan (4) started vomiting uncontrollably. He fell unconscious and had to be rushed to nearby private hospital and was eventually referred to Bhiwadi. Adnan died within 24 hours. As the family returned with his body, Adnan’s 7-year-old sister too started showing similar symptoms. She was rushed to Nalhar Medical College and died within hours. The family performed last rights of two children, but panic gripped them when Adnan’s cousins Nazish and Danish too reported similar symptoms. The duo were taken to Alwar and Faridabad medical colleges where they breathed their last.

This has led to rumour mongering across Nuh with residents talking of some supernatural power, curse and pandemic behind the deaths.

DC Dhirender Khadgata has ordered inquiry into the matter and asked people to abstain from spreading or believing in rumours.

“There is a medical cause and we will find it soon. People should abstain from spreading any rumours or misinformation,” he said.

