Four wrestlers injured in attack at academy, over 11 booked

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 9

Following an altercation with a wrestler, two youths and their accomplices allegedly attacked wrestlers, who were practising at an academy at Naurangpur in the Sector 79 area, with sticks this morning.

It is reported that four wrestlers — Rajbir of Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Roshan, resident of Bar Gurjar village, Jeetu and Lokesh, residents of Mohammadpur village — were injured in the attack.

Though the accused fled the spot, the attack was captured in the CCTV cameras. An FIR has been registered against 11 named and other accused at the Kherki Daula police station. According to the police, the accused are said to be residents of Shikohpur village.

Lokesh told the police that two motorcycle-borne boys blocked his way around 6 am on Tuesday, when he was going to the Nav Shakti Academy for practice.

“They had an altercation with me. After some time, the boys, along with their friends, came to the academy and thrashed me and my friends with sticks and threatened to kill us,” Lokesh said in his complaint.

Jagat Singh, operator of the academy, said he was not at the spot at the time of the incident. However, he revealed that the miscreants were residents of Shikohpur village.

“The accused have been identified and raids are being conducted at the accused’s hideouts. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” said Inspector Bijender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.

#Gurugram