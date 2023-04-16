Four years on, SIT fails to find violations in Vadra-DLF land deal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

As part of the ongoing investigation into a land deal between Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality and DLF at Shikohpur village in Gurugram, a Haryana Police special investigating team (SIT) has been reconstituted, pertaining to suspected irregularities.

The case was registered against Vadra, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Onkareshwar Properties Ltd and Sky Light Hospitality for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and corruption on September 1, 2018, at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram.

The SIT now comprises Virender Vij, DCP, Suresh Panghal, ACP, Vikas Kaushik, ACP and Rajender, Inspector and Pawan, ASI.

According to the status report of the case filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Manesar Tehsildar said the SIT that no rules were violated in the land deal of 3.53 acres that Sky Light sold to DLF on September 18, 2012.

The SIT has so far been able to confirm only payments from Sky Light Hospitality to Onkareshwar Properties, and notice has been served on the Union Bank for the “status of cheques mentioned in sale deeds and relevant account statement of accounts related to M/s Sky Light Hospitality and M/s Sky light Reality”.

A quid pro quo angle is also being investigated by the SIT in relation to the allotment of 350 acres of Wazirabad land to DLF during the Congress regime in 2010. A report sent by the Wazirabad Tehsildar said the land was not found in the name of DLF, and still exists in the name of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

The directors of Onkareshwar Properties recently joined the investigation, and notice has been served to DLF Universal Ltd to seek relevant details. The BJP government had earlier constituted Justice Dhingra Commission to probe the matter, but the High Court had quashed the commission’s report over procedural flaws.