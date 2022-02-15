Four youngsters run over in Gurugram as they try to get train in selfie

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 15

Four youngsters died on Tuesday after being hit by a train when they were reportedly clicking selfies near Basai railway station in Gurugram.

They were taking selfies near an under-construction railway over bridge just before the Basai railway station. The GRP reached the spot and took the bodies in custody. None of the deceased have been identified yet.

According to the GRP, the accident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday when the Jan Shatabdi Express was going from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla to Ajmer.

Four youths, aged 18 to 20, were taking selfies, said the GRP, adding that even as the train approached near they did not move away and tried to get the train in the frame.

They were hit by the train. All of them died on the spot. A team of GRP police station reached the spot after being alerted by the train driver. Police are trying to identify the identity of the youths.

“None of them has been identified yet and we are trying,” said Pawan Kumar, in-charge of GRP police station, Gurugram.

