Fraudster posing as Gurugram top cop tries to dupe SI, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 18

A cyber fraudster has been booked for trying to dupe a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) by posing as Gurugram Commissioner of Police (CP) Vikas Arora. Using the CP’s photo as his display picture (DP) on WhatsApp, the fraudster sent messages to the Sub-Inspector.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the cyber east police station in the case. In her complaint, Traffic Inspector (TI) Indu Bala said on April 15, a WhatsApp message was sent to her number from an unknown number. The DP attached to the account was that of Gurugram CP Vikas Arora.

As the message contained suspicious language, the TI reached the Police Commissioner’s office to confirm the validity of the request. During investigation, the message was found to be fake, following which the FIR was registered.

A senior police officer said they were trying to arrest the suspect by using the mobile number used by him to send the message.

