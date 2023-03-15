Fraudster sends phishing link on CP's number, FIR registered

Gurugram, March 14
The Gurugram police have booked an unknown scammer who allegedly attempted to dupe the Police Commissioner (CP) of Gurugram by sending a text message on her official number with a phishing link, asking to update her PAN card details. An FIR was registered at the Cybercrime (West) police station.
According to the complaint filed by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at the office of the CP, he was using that number when a message was received from an unknown mobile number on March 2.
“I got a message from a leading bank saying that that internet banking on the number would be suspended if I did not update my PAN card details, along with a link,” said the ASI Kumar in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown fraudster under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.
A senior police official said they had put the mobile number on surveillance and were trying to nab the accused.
