Fraudster sends phishing link on Gurugram police commissioner’s number, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

Gurugram police have booked an unidentified scammer for an alleged cheating bid by sending a text message on the official number of Gurugram police commissioner. The text message had a phishing link asking the recipient to update PAN card.

An FIR was registered at Cybercrime (West) Police Station.

According to a complaint filed by an assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at the police commissioner office, while he was using the phone on March 2 a message was received from an unknown number.

“The purported message was from a leading bank. It read that Netbanking will be suspended today please update your PAN card and visit the link below. The number on which the message received was not registered with the bank. On clicking the link a fake page of bank opened. It had fields to be filled with confidential details. On checking the site has been found to be fake,” the ASI said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown fraudster under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC.

A senior police officer said that they have put the mobile number on surveillance and are trying to nab the accused.