Karnal police attach fraudsters’ property

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 30

Tightening the noose around fraudsters who have cheated people of Rs 2,41,60,473 by luring them on the pretext of good returns on the maturity of FDs/RDs, the Karnal police have attached property of the accused worth Rs 2.59 crore.

The accused are Malook Singh, Bhupinder Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Saurabh Mahajan, Mandeep Kaur — all residents of Amritsar; and Shashi Bhushan and Mahesh Yadav, natives of Bihar.

Two FIRs were registered at the City Police Station under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC against the accused.

The attached properties include moveable and immovable assets, a house, plot, agriculture field, vehicles and cash in bank accounts.

The properties would be auctioned soon, Ganga Ram Punia, SP, said.

“We have attached properties of these accused and for the properties in Punjab, we have made a communication to the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) through the Karnal DC. This action has been initiated under the provisions of the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act, 2013,” said the SP.

The SP said the accused had opened fake companies by the names of Sarvotam Vikas Multi-State Housing Cooperative Society Limited, Sarvotam Self-Growth Nidhi Limited, Sarvotam Hi-tech Limited and Sarvotam Hi-tech Infra Developers Limited in Amritsar, Punjab.

“They had opened an office in Karnal and appointed field staff and agents. They used to lure residents by offering them high interest on the money deposited by them,” the SP added.

