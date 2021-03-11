‘Fraudulent’ appointment, promotion of varsity dons: Haryana Govt seeks action-taken report from MDU Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 28

The Department of Higher Education of the Haryana Government has sought action-taken report from the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on two complaints pertaining to fraudulent promotion of a professor and appointment of an assistant professor at the university.

In a letter to the MDU Vice-Chancellor, the Director (Higher Education), Haryana, has asked him to look into the complaints and submit the action-taken report (ATR) to the complainant as well as the Department of Higher Education within 30 days.

In one of the said complaints, Dr Sandeep Gupta of Hisar has sought disciplinary and legal action against the officials concerned of MDU, Rohtak, and local Audit Department for wilful and fraudulent Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion to the post of professor with respect to Dr Raj Kumar, Reader, Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), MDU, which resulted in huge financial loss to the public exchequer.

It may be pertinent to mention here that Dr Raj Kumar is serving as the Dean (Students’ Welfare) at the university presently.

In the other complaint, Dr Gupta has requested for investigation regarding fraud appointment and forged 10+2 certificate of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) with respect to Dr Pardeep Gahlot, Assistant Professor, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at MDU, Rohtak.