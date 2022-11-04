 Free-travel facility for CET aspirants : The Tribune India

Free-travel facility for CET aspirants

7,700 buses deployed I Exam on Nov 5 &6 I Holiday in schools on Nov 5

Free-travel facility for CET aspirants

Bhopal Singh, Chairman, HSSC (right), and Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary, Transport, addresses a conference in Chandigarh. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Haryana Roadways will provide free-travel facility to aspirants of the common eligibility test (CET) for Group C posts, to be conducted on November 5 and 6. The roadways will only ply long-route buses on these two days while the Haryana School Education Department has declared a holiday in the schools on November 5.

Arrangements for 11 lakh candidates

  • Arrangements of normal buses and shuttle service have been made to facilitate the movement of candidates to the exam centres in case these are situated at a distance from the drop-off point
  • The Haryana Roadways has made complete arrangement of buses for more than 11 lakh aspirants

Addressing a press conference, here today, The Haryana Principal Secretary, Transport, Navdeep Singh Virk, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Chairman, Bhopal Singh Khadri, gave details of the plan for the smooth conduct of the recruitment exam aimed at creating a “pool” of eligible candidates who would be considered for various posts.Virk said for the exam that would be conducted in four shifts spread over two days, as many as 7,700 buses would be deployed on one day to ferry the aspirants to their exam centre.

Stating that the candidates should book their seats in advance, Virk said in addition to the Haryana Roadways buses, private school buses and buses with permit had also been arranged for inter-district ferrying of the aspirants. “The booking of buses is being done at the booking counters set up at each bus depot in the state. According to the information of centres allocated to the aspirants, as provided by the HSSC, we have identified 57 routes, which will be covered in less than two hours while 56 routes will take more than two hours,” he explained, adding that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had asked the Transport Department to make seamless arrangements for the free travel of aspirants.

The arrangements for normal buses and shuttle service have also been made to facilitate the movement of candidates to the exam centres in case these are situated at a distance from the drop-off point.

While reserve buses have also been kept to deal with breakdowns, the District Transport Officers (DTO) will issue permits to the buses, which will be requisitioned for ferrying the aspirants.

Replying to questions, Virk said the Haryana Roadways hadmade complete arrangement of buses for more than 11 lakh aspirants. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission Chairman said the CET was being conducted by the National Testing Agency. “All examination centres will be videographed during the exam and monitored through the CCTVs. Biometric attendance will be marked. Besides this, the identity of the candidates will be verified using the iris scan technology,” he said.

Bhopal Singh said in CET, the general category candidates would have to secure 50 per cent while other category candidates would have to get 40 per cent marks.

