Free-travel facility for women in Haryana Roadways buses

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided to provide free-travel facility to women in buses of the Haryana Roadways. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had approved a proposal in this regard. Like previous years, women can avail the free-travel facility along with their children up to 15 years of age. He said women could avail the free-travel facility from 12 noon on Aug 29 till 12 midnight on Aug 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
The victims were on their way to Kedarnath
AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left BJP ...