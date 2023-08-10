Free-travel facility for women in Haryana Roadways buses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided to provide free-travel facility to women in buses of the Haryana Roadways. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had approved a proposal in this regard. Like previous years, women can avail the free-travel facility along with their children up to 15 years of age. He said women could avail the free-travel facility from 12 noon on Aug 29 till 12 midnight on Aug 30.

