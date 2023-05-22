Freedom fighter dies at 103

Gurugram, May 21
Mahashay Parmanand Yadav, 103-year-old freedom fighter, died at Gurugram’s Fazilpur Badli village today. Yadav was a former soldier of Subhash Chander Bose’s Indian National Army.
Born on August 17, 1920, Parmanand was inducted in the British Army in 1940 and was sent to fight in Singapore in 1942. He was eventually inducted in the INA in Japan.
Parmanand had actively participated in the recent Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and was also part of 2018 Republic Day parade. He was cremated at his village with state honours.
“He was the last of the inspiring league. He may have left us but what he lived for will keep inspiring generations not just from village but the entire state,” said Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...