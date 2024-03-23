Freezing of accounts mockery of democracy, says Congress working prez

Chandigarh, March 22
Haryana Congress today alleged that the BJP government had imposed an undeclared emergency in the country and it was trying to suppress the voice of the opposition.
Fair election vital for democracy
For a fair election, every party should get a level playing field. However, the ruling party is targeting the opposition to establish a monopoly on the country’s politics and opposition leaders are being sent to jail. Ramkishan Gujjar
Addressing a press conference, the Working President of Haryana Congress, Ramkishan Gujjar, said: “By freezing our accounts, the BJP government has frozen democracy in the country.”
He said that there was a code of conduct that the BJP was violating. “Right in the middle of elections, such action against the country’s largest opposition party shows political malice.”
Gujjar said fair elections were necessary for a healthy democracy. “For fair a election, every party should get a level playing field. All parties must get equal opportunities during election. However, the ruling party is continuously targeting the opposition to establish a monopoly on the country’s politics,” he added.
Hasty action was being taken against opposition leaders by independent investigative agencies, he pointed out. “Opposition leaders are being sent to jail. The action against Arvind Kejriwal appears to be a part of this series,” he alleged.
Gujjar said all people should unite and raise their voices against the opaqueness in the transaction of election donations, freezing of Congress accounts and targeting of opposition leaders. “Because tampering with democratic systems and loss of credibility of constitutional institutions is harmful for democracy.”
He said the price of petrol, diesel and CNG was increasing. GST was imposed on even flour, ghee, cheese, milk and buttermilk. “Inflation is rising and people’s income is falling. Today unemployment is at its peak, but the government is not ready to discuss these problems. This government is troubling the public with its dictatorial attitude,” he added.
