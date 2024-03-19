Frequent snarl-ups an ordeal for commuters in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 18

Frequent traffic jams and the plying of heavy vehicles in the city area have become an ordeal for commuters and residents of Kurukshetra.

Traffic jams can be witnessed on a daily basis near the new bus stand, Mohan Nagar, Ambedkar Chowk, old bus stand, BR Chowk, LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra University, Brahma Chowk, the main bazaar and several other locations in the city during peak hours.

The increasing number of people owning vehicles, a lack of parking sense and encroachments are the major contributors to traffic jams. In the absence of adequate parking spaces, people park their vehicles along the roads, which further squeezes the narrow stretches, leading to snarl-ups.

Sunil Kumar, a resident, said: “The haphazardly-parked vehicles lead to traffic jams on the roads and in the market area. The situation becomes worse during the International Gita Mahotsav and VIP movements as the city witnesses a heavy rush of vehicles at those times. Now, the elections are near and VIP movement will also increase. The district administration should come up with an effective strategy to ensure smooth traffic movement.”

Another resident, a professor, said: “Visitors and tourists from across the world reach Kurukshetra for religious and spiritual purposes, but a major issue is that the only road that leads to the Jyotisar Tirtha is being used by heavy traffic. Heavy trucks and buses ply on the same road and it is not good for the area from the tourism point of view too. There is an urgent need of a ring road for Kurukshetra to ease heavy traffic congestion.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “The traffic congestion near the LNJP hospital and KU is due to the ongoing construction of an elevated railway track. Once the work is completed, the residents will get relief from frequent snarl-ups. The elevated track will eliminate railway crossings and there will be a smooth flow of traffic. Seeing the requirement and to improve the traffic management, we have divided the traffic wing into two separate units to regulate traffic on national highways and inner areas of the city, respectively.”

The SP added: “More home guards have been provided for the city unit to ensure smooth traffic and a drive is being launched against vehicles parked in no-parking areas and haphazardly parked vehicles. Recovery vans will be used to tow away such vehicles. To ease traffic congestion in the city, special drives will be conducted to ensure that roads are not being encroached.”

