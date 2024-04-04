Frequent snarl-ups irk residents

Frequent traffic jams on the main road from Ram Lal Chowk to the railway station road have become frustratingly common. People park their vehicles on the road, leaving no space for other vehicles to pass through. The road leads to the railway station and people often get stuck in traffic jams and miss their trains. The wrongly parked vehicles on both sides of the road are causing inconvenience to the commuters and residents. The authorities should resolve the problem at the earliest. Pankaj Dua, Panipat

Traffic norms flouted

Traffic norms being flouted in Narwana city and other parts of the state has become a bane for the commuters and pedestrians. Overloaded vehicles, vehicles without number plates, modified vehicles, and four or more people travelling on two-wheelers can be seen on the roads with disturbing regularity. The traffic police must keep a strict vigil on the violators. Devender Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Replace broken tiles on pipli service lane

Broken tiles of the footpath along the service lane at Pipli are posing a threat to pedestrians. A careless step, especially during the late hours, can land people — esepcially senior citizens and children — in serious trouble. The officials concerned should get the tiles replaced at the earliest. Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

