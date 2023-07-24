Fresh erosion by Yamuna in Karnal village keeps authorities on toes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 23

Fresh erosion close to the embankments of the Yamuna was witnessed near Kundakalan village in the Gharaunda block on Sunday after the discharge of 2.5 lakh cusecs of water in the river on Saturday.

The erosion not only created panic among residents, but also kept the authorities on their toes who, with the help of labourers and locals, pressed machinery into service to strengthen the banks.

Last week two erosions were reported at Khirajpur and Lalupura villages, which were plugged after efforts of the locals and officials under the observation of the Deputy Commissioner and local MLA Harvinder Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the water level reduced in the river on Sunday and reached to 2.1 lakh cusecs from 2.5 lakh cusecs on Saturday, but the flow of the river has created an erosion of around 200 feet wide, prompting the authorities to fix it.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, SDM Karnal Anubhav Mehta, SE Irrigation Department Sanjay Rahar, along with other officials, reached the area to assess the situation. The MLA and SDM directed the officials to mobilise men and machinery to prevent the river from gobbling up the land. Considering the emergency situation, the residents living along the banks were told to remain vigilant.

“Our officials, along with labour and machinery, have strengthened the banks and erosion has been stopped. Since the water level and flow keep changing, we are monitoring the situation on the banks of the river round the clock,” said Sanjay Rahar, SE, Irrigation Department.

Boulders and bags filled with mud and sand were used to stop the erosion. “I have directed the officials to ensure the sufficient availability of boulders and bags till the situation returns to normal,” said Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA.

He said the situation had arisen after around 45 years. “I have told the locals to remain vigilant along the banks. If they notice any breach or erosion, they should inform the authorities, so that timely action can be taken,” said the MLA.

Jyoti Mittal, SDM Ghula Cheeka in Kaithal district, said the work to plug breaches in the Ghaggar and Hansi Butana canal was being done on a war footing. A breach near Khushal Majra village in Ghaggar had been plugged, while the work on others was on. The SDM also handed over cheques for Rs 4 lakh each to family members of four persons who died in rainfall and floods. Two people of Kharodi village and one each of Kangthali and Bhusla have died in this disaster.

