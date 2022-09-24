Haryana Government frames fresh guidelines under NDPS Act

Chandigarh, September 23
The Haryana Government has framed new guidelines for ensuring “fair and expeditious” trials in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A notification issued by TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Administration of the Justice Department, said all stakeholders had been directed to make all-out efforts to ensure expeditious and fair trial in the cases related to the Act.
Under the new norms, the SHO will ensure the collection of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report within the prescribed time for filing a challan in the court. In fact, the FSL director will prepare the timeline for testing the sample of the contraband received from the police.
For the effective service of summons, special police officers for cases under the NDPS Act shall be appointed in the summoning staff. They would not be deputed for any other duty, the notification said.
As far as foreign undertrials are concerned, the jail superintendents will communicate their detailed information to the state government. Also, it’s the duty of the jail superintendent concerned to produce the undertrials foreign prisoners before the court on every date and avoid delays in the trials.
Meanwhile, the District Nodal Agency and the State Nodal Agency shall monitor and review the working of the summoning agency on a monthly basis.
SHO to collect FSL report
Under the new norms, the SHO will ensure the collection of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report within the prescribed time for filing a challan in the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...