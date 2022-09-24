Haryana Government frames fresh guidelines under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The Haryana Government has framed new guidelines for ensuring “fair and expeditious” trials in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A notification issued by TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Administration of the Justice Department, said all stakeholders had been directed to make all-out efforts to ensure expeditious and fair trial in the cases related to the Act.

Under the new norms, the SHO will ensure the collection of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report within the prescribed time for filing a challan in the court. In fact, the FSL director will prepare the timeline for testing the sample of the contraband received from the police.

For the effective service of summons, special police officers for cases under the NDPS Act shall be appointed in the summoning staff. They would not be deputed for any other duty, the notification said.

As far as foreign undertrials are concerned, the jail superintendents will communicate their detailed information to the state government. Also, it’s the duty of the jail superintendent concerned to produce the undertrials foreign prisoners before the court on every date and avoid delays in the trials.

Meanwhile, the District Nodal Agency and the State Nodal Agency shall monitor and review the working of the summoning agency on a monthly basis.

